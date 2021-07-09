Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $119,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 307,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fortinet by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 54.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $252.93 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $254.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

