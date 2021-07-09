Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.34 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $117,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

