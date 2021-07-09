FIL Ltd Acquires 6,551 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,566,000 after purchasing an additional 178,293 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

