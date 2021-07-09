FIL Ltd Invests $3.19 Million in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 148,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $426,065,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,335,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 497.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,492,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

