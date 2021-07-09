Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by MKM Partners to “Buy”

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

