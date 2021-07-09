New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 7.2%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 377,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,443,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

