STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Large Volume Increase

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 141,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,483,228 shares.The stock last traded at $37.62 and had previously closed at $37.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.