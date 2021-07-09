Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $4,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 273.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,745 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.