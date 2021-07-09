BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TASK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Get TaskUs alerts:

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $31.21 on Thursday. TaskUs has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.