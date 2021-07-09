Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at HC Wainwright

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BHVN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.18.

BHVN stock opened at $114.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $119.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

