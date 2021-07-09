China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,737 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in China Index were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Index by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 63,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Index by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut China Index from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ CIH opened at $1.76 on Friday. China Index Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94.

China Index Holdings Limited operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands. It provides listing services comprising commercial property listing and agent services for commercial properties; access and analytics tools, including appraisal and rating, and land modules, based on proprietary database of commercial real estate information; customized research reports; and data monitoring and survey services.

