3,500 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.77 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $362.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

