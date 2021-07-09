Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.35 Million Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Scientific Games worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.