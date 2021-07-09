Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,952 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 407.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $100.56 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.