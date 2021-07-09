$1.74 EPS Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.61. CAI International reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAI. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. CAI International has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in CAI International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CAI International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CAI International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.