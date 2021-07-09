John A. Maurer Sells 2,000 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FL stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Foot Locker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

