Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 50,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$77,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,947.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

Shares of DML opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.52.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

