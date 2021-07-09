Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$44.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEI.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

BEI.UN opened at C$42.85 on Tuesday. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -8.82.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

