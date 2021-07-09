Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange County Bancorp Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit and remote deposits. It also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. Orange County Bancorp Inc. is based in Middletown, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ OCBI opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans.

