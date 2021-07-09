Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
CARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NASDAQ CARE opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 31.9% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
Featured Article: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.