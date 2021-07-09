Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 31.9% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

