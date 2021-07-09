Zacks Investment Research Lowers South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Hold

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

South Plains Financial stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 220.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 69,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

