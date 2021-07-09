Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SFSHF stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

