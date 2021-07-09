Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ OM opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.82.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $189,595.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $984,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock valued at $203,833,188 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.