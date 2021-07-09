Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.13.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $67.86 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.79 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

