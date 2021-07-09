NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $37.55 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $62,636.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,472.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,187 shares of company stock worth $2,876,525. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

