Barclays PLC Acquires 6,246 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Conn’s worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 132.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,122 shares of company stock worth $1,853,528. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

