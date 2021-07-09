Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,445 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Cars.com worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 662,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 124,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARS. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $868.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.36. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.