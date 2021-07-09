Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.73

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.73 and last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 85755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.53.

SIA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -528.81%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total transaction of C$48,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,177,498. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,380 in the last ninety days.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

