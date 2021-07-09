Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 1,551,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 43,914,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

AHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

