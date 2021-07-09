Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.20

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.