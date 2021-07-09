Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $45.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The Mosaic has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,564,000 after purchasing an additional 503,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,687,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

