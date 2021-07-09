NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NREF. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:NREF opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.