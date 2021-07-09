James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of James Hardie Industries worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHX opened at $33.13 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.63.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

