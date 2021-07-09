Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $866,000. 31.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at $907,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

