CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,649 shares of company stock worth $8,131,790. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $144.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

