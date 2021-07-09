CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 447,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

