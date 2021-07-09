CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $342,000 in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ContextLogic by 286.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $855,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,018 in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

