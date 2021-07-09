CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 86,033 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 60,109 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

