Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,605 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,234 shares of company stock worth $662,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

