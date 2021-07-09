Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 131,185.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CF Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

