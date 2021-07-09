Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $747,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of LNTH opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.10. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

