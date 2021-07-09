Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 418,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Caleres by 1,662.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 528,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Caleres by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 424,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Caleres by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAL stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $951.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.69. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,335 shares of company stock worth $1,092,046 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

