Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFMD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.