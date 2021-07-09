JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 91,299 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of GRWG opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.28 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.