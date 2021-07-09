Federated Hermes Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 122.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MGNX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.