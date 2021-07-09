Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10.

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $682,439.98.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $738,354.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $660,983.78.

NYSE GPS opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Gap by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Gap during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

