Adam M. Kriger Sells 23,196 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 23,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $482,244.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.33 million, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNKO. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

