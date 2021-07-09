Adam M. Kriger Sells 23,196 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 23,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $482,244.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.33 million, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on FNKO. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
