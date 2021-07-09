Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $332.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

