Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.25 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Shares of GBNH opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.