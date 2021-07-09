Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile
Andina Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling healthy snacks products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.
