Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 84,415 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $878,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,612,000. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and selling healthy snacks products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

